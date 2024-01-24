Commemorative police badges won’t arrive on time for Black History Month

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Commemorative badges designed to be worn during Black History Month for Indianapolis police officers will not arrive in time.

Some community members are upset.

The badges were a joint effort with the Minority Police Officers Association and the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

According to the Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance of Indianapolis, the badges weren’t ordered until Jan. 15. They were supposed to be ordered in December.

The badge was designed to celebrate the history of minority police officers in the Circle City.

Jeffrey Johnson Sr., the senior pastor at Eastern Star Church, said, “I’m honored to be here as we reflect on where we have been and where we are going, and I hope whatever goes off, whatever drops off, that we don’t lose sight of our history. I do understand that if we don’t grasp our history, we will never walk into our destiny.”

IMPD released a statement saying unexpected delays came up after the order was placed, and that it is working with the manufacturer to expedite the delivery. The statement ended, “Acting Chief Bailey and IMPD leadership have supported this badge from the beginning and look forward to it celebrating the efforts of Black officers who once were and still are part of this agency.”