Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Contributor Gloria Jimenez eyes international culinary scene in Indianapolis

International culinary scene

by: Dakarai Turner
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The international culinary scene in Indianapolis has something for the adventurous and the risk takers as new restaurants continually burst on the scene.

WISH-TV contributor Gloria Jimenez joined News 8 on Friday to discuss her top recommendations.

Jimenez, who is well-traveled, recommended two local restaurants. One, she said, opened locations in Noblesville and Fishers.

She also mentioned some international favorites around the world.

However, some people may not want to spend the money to eat out, or may prefer to cook at home.

Jiminez recommended people just starting to experience international cuisine start with Mexican food and then move to Venezuelan food.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

News 8’s Andrew Chernoff talks...
All Indiana /
IMPD IDs 2 officers in...
Crime Watch 8 /
Tasty Takeout: Circle City Sweets
All Indiana /
Indy Eleven hosts Detroit City...
All Indiana /
‘Race to Fill the Food...
All Indiana /
Spartz says unfinished business prompted...
All Indiana Politics /
Blind people can hear and...
Solar Eclipse /
Mephibosheth offers multiple ways to...
Local News /