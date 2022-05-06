Multicultural News

Indianapolis center celebrates Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — May marks Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month.

The observation is not just for people connected to the culture, but also is for people wanting to know more, and the Philippine Cultural Community Center is kicking off a series of events. Organizers say Filipinos will bring their own unique culture to the table. They want more people to embrace their culture and hope their center is a welcoming place

The desire to find some cultural connection drove Philip Smith to open the center in 2021. Adopted into an American family, he had little connection to the culture.

“So, this is a place for belonging. This is a place for community, for support, a gathering place of people that want to know about the culture, the people that are missing their taste of back home,” Smith said.

In the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, the center has continued to grow. Inside, visitors will find pictures and cultural items from a place many still consider home, and also find common connections.

Liz Prevot, executive director of the center, said, “There’s a lot of adopted Asians in Indiana, and there’s a place now that we can actually feel comfortable as we learn our ancestry.”

On weekends, the Filipino market at the center brings in entrepreneurs who share food, crafts and culture. Smith said, “What we try to do is really support minority entrepreneurs.”

This weekend, the market will offer Mother’s Day gifts and a chance to learn tagalog, the native Philippine language. Also, the center will offer HIV testing.

Throughout the remainder of May, guest speakers and panels at the center will discuss issues impacting the community.

The center is at 4141 S. East St., which is just north of the street’s interchange for I-465 on the south side of Indianapolis.