Multicultural News

Jewish community: various religious perspectives held little bearing in abortion vote

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The passing of SB1 sparked celebrations and disappointment. Both Jewish and Muslim community members are among those pushing back, as they say the decision didn’t factor in other religious perspectives.

Jewish leaders say even the introduction of the legislation in July was a disappointment in itself, as one of the things that makes America great, they say, is the ability for people to practice their religion freely. Adding this decision plays against that, the leaders said.

Despite Indiana legislatures voting new abortion restrictions into law, the abortion rights debate isn’t over just yet .

“[It] Does not align with where Jewish beliefs are,” said Jewish Community Relations Council Executive Director Jacob Markey. “In fact, we saw this as infringement on religion and state.”

Markey says they’ve been disappointed since the legislation was first introduced. In a statement released on social media, the JCRC, in part, said the general assembly did not consider the religious perspectives of the Jewish community, along with the strong opinions of a majority of Hoosiers.

“That’s what makes America so great. Anyone is freely able to practice our religion,” Markey said.

Adding the legislation does not align with Jewish beliefs, which say a fetus is part of the mother — not an independent human being. But Markey says religion aside, that’s not how democracy works.

State Senator Fady Qaddoura is one of several legislators to vote against the measure.

“The conversation was fueled by religious views of the minority of legislators. And my understanding of how democracy works is that we were elected not to be religious leaders, we were elected to be representatives of the people,” said Qaddora.

Qaddora shared disappointment that the general assembly would move a a piece of legislation that he says was motivated and crafted with the standards of one faith, while ignoring different religions and those who don’t practice religion.

“In my perspective, [it] violates our United States Constitution,” said Qaddoura.

Qaddora added that since we are a multifaceted community, the discussion around choice should have been limited to women, their physicians, and if they choose, their faith leaders as well.

Qaddoura and Markey say the decision is still new, but expect to see new pieces of legislation filed soon to address issues and restore choice to Hoosier women.