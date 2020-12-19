Lt. Gov. Crouch says job access for disabled workers a priority in new year

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hoosiers with disabilities are on Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch’s priority list for 2021. Disability rights advocates said they are thankful to have top leadership taking interest.

She said it Thursday as she and Gov. Eric Holcomb unveiled their legislative agenda for next year. Jobs access is a key concern as disabled workers were hit hard by job loss brought on by the pandemic.

The job market has taken a hit, and Hoosiers from all backgrounds are feeling the pressure, but nationwide the disabled community is really feeling it.

“Again employment is our No. 1 issue. People with disabilities, they want to have benefits and be less dependent on government services,” said Kim Dodson, CEO of Arc of Indiana, a community-based organization advocating for and serving people with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their families.

Data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics said about one in every five disabled workers lost their jobs, compared to one in every seven non-disabled worker.

“This pandemic has challenged everyone in unique ways. And it has certainly shed light on the very real needs of individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities,” said Crouch.

Retail and hospitality jobs saw some of the biggest losses, which are industries disabled workers often turn to for employment.

“Our goal is to prioritize specific improvements relating to employment use of technology, social connectivity, indirect work for support for all Hoosiers dealing with intellectual and developmental challenges,” said Crouch.

Arc of Indiana said the 1102 task force –which was led by Crouch– started developing a plan to provide services for people with disabilities. This latest announcement shows that vision is coming to fruition.

“We’ve seen an increase of businesses reaching out to us wanting to know about hiring people with disabilities,” said Dodson. “The good thing is hiring people with disabilities is good business. It’s not good charity.”

