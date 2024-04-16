Multicultural Spotlight: Andrea Bocelli’s 30th-anniversary tour

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Gainbridge Fieldhouse was filled with the sounds of the iconic Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli over the weekend as part of an international anniversary tour.

The tour included eleven shows in major cities in North America and a stop in Indianapolis on Saturday.

The show included the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra, according to information posted on the Gainbridge Fieldhouse website.

The website said the tour featured performances from Bocelli’s collection of songs and featured selections from his solo album “Believe.”

He was described as “one of the most recognizable voices in the entertainment industry.”

Bocelli has counted nearly 90 million records sold worldwide, the website noted.

“In addition to his sold-out arena-sized concert events and record-breaking live-streams, Bocelli has shared his talents at many major events including the Olympic Games, the World Cup, and Global Citizen. He has earned a Golden Globe, seven Classical BRITs, and seven World Music,” according to the website.

The Indianapolis performance was part of his 30th-anniversary tour, celebrating his three-decades-long recording career.

WISH-TV contributor, Gloria Jimenez, was on-site during the captivating performance and spoke to News 8 anchor Dakarai Turner about the experience.