Multicultural Spotlight: ‘El Dia Del Nino’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It’s a historic celebration dating back to 1925, called El Día Mundial del Niño, or Children’s Day, recognized in Latin America and worldwide.

In Latin America and around the world, it was originally started to highlight the plight of vulnerable kids affected by war.

Celebrations continue across the world.

The United Nations in 1989 held a Convention on the Rights of the Child in which an agreement was signed between countries that had committed to protecting children’s rights.

The convention explained “who children are, what their rights are, and what the responsibilities of governments are,” according to the United Nations website. Countries around the world celebrate the day on different dates.

Nov. 20 marks the day on which the Declaration of the Rights of the Child was adopted in 1959, and the day on which the Convention on the Rights of the Child was adopted.

WISH-TV contributor Gloria Jimenez joined News 8 anchor Dakarai Turner to talk about the recognition of the day.

Watch the interview above to learn more.