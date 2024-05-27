Search
Multicultural Spotlight | More high school seniors going to college

by: Dakarai Turner
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The tide may be turning for Indiana’s high school seniors as state officials report a stabilizing trend in college enrollment rates.

About 53% of graduates opted to pursue higher education, whether through certificate programs, two-year courses, or enrollment in four-year colleges.

The latest data, released by state authorities, indicated a welcome shift in the trajectory termed a “dismal” stagnation in recent years.

As some people celebrated the progress, questions lingered about persistent disparities among demographic groups.

One proposed solution to bolster college enrollment rates has been the expansion of Indiana’s college core offerings.

WISH-TV contributor Emil Ekiyor joined News 8 to shed light on the transformative development. 

