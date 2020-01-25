Musical tells story of Canadian town welcoming thousands of Americans after 9/11

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A new play opened Tuesday at Clowes Memorial Hall as a part of the Broadway in Indianapolis series.

“Come from Away” tells the story of how 38 planes were sent to Gander, Newfoundland, and told to land after the airspace was ordered clear following the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

“The story itself is about a town in Newfoundland that took in 7,000 passengers in a town of 9,000,” said actor Kevin Carolan, who plays former Gander Mayor Claude Elliott who was in office when the attacks happened.

Carolan said the musical focuses on how Gander residents welcomed in Americans who were rerouted to the town.

“They housed them, they clothed them, they fed them, they comforted them and then they had to let them go,” said Carolan.

Elliot showed up to surprise Carolan and spoke with Patty.

“This didn’t happen by just me, it took a lot of people to make all this happen in my community,” said Elliot. “The people that’s playing us are doing an excellent job, but the most important thing is to get the message out to the world that we need more love, kindness and generosity.”

