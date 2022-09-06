All Indiana

National Yoga Month — How yoga helps reduce stress, tension

by: Tierra Carpenter
Posted: / Updated:

A record number of Americans are experiencing chronic stress as a result of inflation, supply chain issues, the pandemic and global uncertainty.

One powerful way to erase your own stress is the ancient practice of yoga, and September just happens to be National Yoga month.

Shea Rankin, the owner of YogaSix here in Indy and her lead teacher Heather Briggeman joined us Tuesday on “All Indiana” to discuss the mental health benefits of yoga and to show our hosts a few poses.

For more information, click here.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Fitness on all Fours: Trainer getting attention for unique exercise

Life.Style.Live! /

Shelling resumes near Ukraine nuclear plant, despite risks

International /

Indiana elected officials, law enforcement listed as members of extremist group

I-Team 8 /

Several tropical storms to watch in Atlantic Ocean

Weather Stories /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.