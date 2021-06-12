National

1 of 14 people hurt in Austin, Texas, mass shooting dies

At least 14 people were injured June 11, 2021, in a shooting in downtown Austin, Texas, authorities say. (Metro Video Services LLC, Austin Division, via CNN)

(CNN) — One of 14 people injured in a mass shooting in downtown Austin, Texas, has died, police say.

Douglas John Kantor, 25, died from his injures around noon local time Sunday, Austin Police said in a release.

Authorities have arrested one person in connection with the shooting early Saturday morning, Mayor Steve Adler’s office said earlier. Officials released no information about the arrest.

On Saturday, Austin Interim Police Chief Joseph Chacon told a press briefing that two of the injured were in critical condition.

Chacon said authorities had identified two male suspects, and added that it appeared this was an isolated incident between the two parties.

Almost all of those injured were “innocent bystanders,” the chief added.

Austin police got their first 911 call shortly before 1:30 a.m., followed by several more calls of shots fired, Chacon said. As shots rang out, officers on the block were able to immediately respond, he said.

“They were there within seconds,” the chief said. “And quickly identified several shooting victims that were in distress. They began immediate life-saving measures.”

He credits their speedy action, in part, for the lack of fatalities in the shooting.

An ‘uptick in gun violence’

Chacon said investigators are reviewing video footage from multiple sources, including the city’s system of video surveillance cameras, to determine what happened.

“Officers have their body-worn cameras, we have the public safety, HALO camera system which we have had for a number of years, which did capture parts of this incident,” Chacon said. “And of course the local businesses themselves have security footage that we are reviewing for evidence.”

Adler, the mayor, commented on the shooting downtown in a series of tweets.

“The uptick in gun violence locally is part of a disturbing rise in gun violence across the country as we exit the pandemic,” he said.

“APD and the City Council have initiated multiple violence prevention efforts in response but this crisis requires a broader, coordinated response from all levels of government.

“One thing is clear – greater access to firearms does not equal greater public safety.”

Dewitt Peart, president and CEO of the Downtown Austin Alliance, said in a statement, “We are saddened that Austin has joined the far too lengthy list of communities that have experienced mass shootings.

“This senseless violence must end. We will continue our work towards ensuring downtown is as safe, clean and welcoming for all, but today, we are thinking of those affected by this shooting. We need to come together, care for each other and be strong together for Austin.”