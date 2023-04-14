Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

$200,000 in dimes stolen from truck outside Walmart

Approximately $200,000 in dimes was stolen from a trailer in Philadelphia on April 14, 2023, with coins left scattered on the parking lot and nearby street. (Provided Photo/WPVI via CNN)
by: Sara Smart, Danny Freeman and Zoe Sottile, CNN
Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) — Police are on the hunt for the people behind a “dime and dash” theft in northeast Philadelphia.

At around 6 a.m. Thursday, thieves broke into an unmarked trailer left in a Walmart parking lot, the Philadelphia Police Department told CNN, and made off with about 2 million dimes.

The trailer was carrying an estimated $750,000 in dimes, and the thieves were able to steal approximately $200,000 worth of the load, police said.

Dimes were scattered across the parking lot and the main road nearby.

The driver had picked up the coins at the US Mint in Philadelphia and was headed for Florida, according to CNN affiliate WPVI-TV. He left the trailer in the parking lot and went home to get some sleep before the next leg of his journey, the station reported.

No arrests have been made at this time, police said.

Officials are searching for men in black clothing and gray hoodies, a white Chrysler 300 with tinted windows and a dark-colored pickup truck in connection with the theft.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Indiana dashboard adds 58 COVID-19 deaths, 5,477 more cases of coronavirus in 2 weeks
Coronavirus /
Success Story: The Darryl Lockett story
Success Stories /
Judge rules Delphi murder suspect can move from maximum security prison
News /
Indianapolis neighborhood calls for a community-run school after years of instability and discontent
Education /