National

9-year-old charged with beating her 4-year-old brother with broomstick before he died

MOBILE, Alabama (WALA) — Court documents obtained Monday have revealed new details involving the case of a 4-year-old boy found dead in Mobile on Thursday.

According to records, the boy’s 9-year-old sister is facing a charge of first-degree assault. Investigators believe the girl beat her little brother with a broomstick.

Officers were called to a home on Jacob Drive around 8 a.m. Thursday after getting a call of a medical emergency involving a child. Mobile Fire-Rescue crews arrived at the home and pronounced the boy dead on the scene.

The day the child was found dead, Yolanda Coale, 53, was arrested on a charge of aggravated child abuse. Police said she was the boy’s aunt and caregiver.

Court documents also show bruises and other signs of “long-term abuse” were found on the boy’s body.

The Mobile County District Attorney’s Office said it could not comment on the case because of the girl’s age.