A South Carolina professor who died last year left $350,000 to the school she worked at

by: By Marika Gerken, CNN
(CNN) — A professor who died last year left $350,000 to the university where she worked for more than four decades.

Linda Hill worked as an assistant professor of English at Claflin University in Orangeburg, South Carolina, for 46 years until she died in April 2019, according to the University’s website.

Hill’s family announced the gift earlier this week, and said the money — the largest amount given by any current or former staff member — will be used to establish an endowment to support student scholarships.

The university’s writing center will be named after Hill as she was known for her devotion to helping students develop their writing skills.

“You cannot replace someone like Ms. Hill who gave Claflin 46 years of outstanding service,” Claflin President Dr. Dwaun Warmack said. “Her work was a labor of love and you can tell that she really loved Claflin by this generous gift.”

