Biden to deliver State of the Union address on February 7

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 01: US President Joe Biden arrives to deliver the State of the Union address as U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris (L) and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) look on during a joint session of Congress in the U.S. Capitol House Chamber on March 1, 2022 in Washington, DC. During his first State of the Union address, President Joe Biden was expected to speak on his administration’s efforts to lead a global response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, work to curb inflation, and bring the country out of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Saul Loeb - Pool/Getty Images)

(CNN) — House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has invited President Joe Biden to deliver the annual State of the Union address to Congress on February 7, and the White House said Biden has accepted the invitation.

“It is my solemn obligation to invite you to speak before a Joint Session of Congress on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, so that you may fulfill you duty under the Constitution to report on the state of the union,” McCarthy wrote in a letter to Biden that the speaker posted to Twitter.

The annual address to Congress will provide Biden with a chance to highlight key priorities and agenda items.

This year’s State of the Union will take place with Republicans newly in control of the House, a position of power the GOP is using to launch congressional oversight investigations aimed at the Biden administration.

It also comes as Biden faces heightened scrutiny over the handling of classified documents after he left the vice presidency.

Attorney General Merrick Garland on Thursday appointed a special counsel to take over the investigation into the Obama-era classified documents found at Biden’s home and former private office.

The special counsel investigation, along with the oversight inquiries planned by the Republican-led House, means Biden may be on the defensive for the next two years.

Thursday’s appointment marks a unique moment in American history, with special counsels investigating the current president and his immediate predecessor at the same time.

Garland in November appointed a special counsel to oversee the criminal investigations into the retention of national defense information at former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort and parts of the January 6, 2021, insurrection.