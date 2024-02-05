Chicago children’s hospital experiences ‘cybersecurity matter’

CHICAGO (WISH) — Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago was forced to take its network offline, it said, after a digital attack limited access to medical records and caused issues for phone and email communications, The Associated Press reported Monday.

The interruption began last week.

The downtown hospital initially described the issue as a network outage, eventually saying that it had taken its network offline because of a “cybersecurity matter,” the Associated Press reported.

Hospital representatives did not respond to a Monday request for more information from The Associated Press.

