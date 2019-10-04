Female bank employee, 60, fights off armed bank robber

ABILENE, Texas (WISH) — A man attempting to rob a bank didn’t get away with any cash after being confronted and fought off by an employee.

KTXS in Abilene reports that 60-year-old Jill Beatty fought off the armed suspect on Sept. 24. Abilene police just released surveillance video of the ordeal.

Beatty was pistol-whipped by the suspect. Police say she was protecting herself and a coworker.

Police believe the suspect has robbed two other banks in the area since 2015.

The FBI is assisting in the search for the suspect.

Information from CNN Newsource was used in this report.