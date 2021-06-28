National

Former Casting Crowns’ drummer injured in motorcycle crash

by: Jacey Crawford
(WISH) — A former member of Casting Crowns was involved in a motorcycle crash Sunday morning, according to a Facebook post from the band.

Andy Williams, the band’s former drummer, was struck by a vehicle while riding his motorcycle to church.

According to the post, Williams was resuscitated at the scene and taken to a local ER. Williams sustained severe brain trauma and is currently on a ventilator.

“He is ALIVE, but his needs are many,” the post reads. “The doctors say right now that the best thing that can happen is for him to wake up on his own.”

The post asks followers to pray for Williams’s recovery, as well as his wife, two sons and sister.

Casting Crowns is a popular Contemporary Christian rock band that was formed in 1999.

