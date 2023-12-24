Former President Barack Obama shares his favorite books of 2023

Former President Barrack Obama speaks during a campaign rally in support of Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, a Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, in Pittsburgh, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Former President Obama shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, Friday a post of his favorite books of the year.

“As I usually do during this time of year, I wanted to share my favorite books, movies, and music of 2023,” Obama said in the post.

Obama’s list included “The Covenant of Water” by Abraham Verghese, “The Kingdom, the Power, and the Glory,” by Tim Alberta,“ The Vaster Wilds” by Lauren Groff, Poverty, By America” By Matthew Desmond, “The Best Minds” by Jonathan Rosen and “How to Say Babylon” by Safiya Sinclair.

“First up, here are the books I’ve enjoyed reading. If you’re looking for a new book over the holidays, give one of them a try. And if you can, shop at an independent bookstore or check them out at your local library,” the former president wrote.

Obama has insisted in the past that his annual book, music and movie lists are “stuff” he “actually” likes, according to The Hill.

“What were some of your favorite books this year?” Obama asked in the post.