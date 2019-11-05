Honorary officer, 7, dies after cancer battle

FREEPORT, Texas (WISH) — An honorary police officer in Texas has died after a battle with cancer.

Abigail Arias, 7, has died following her fight.

Arias had been sworn in as an honorary officer with the Freeport Police Department in Texas.

“You couldn’t have picked a better role model to put on that uniform and represent law enforcement and in general, first responders,” Freeport Police Chief Raymond Garivey said at the time.

On Tuesday morning, Garivey announced her passing on Facebook.

“Her love, compassion, and most importantly, her magnanimous spirit, will live on for generations to come,” Garivey wrote. “It’s both our duty and privilege to embody what Abigail taught us: to live life to the fullest, to never give up hope no matter the odds, to fight ‘the bad guys’ passionately, and most importantly, to love one another – and always Stay Relentless!”

“It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Abigail Arias, the child who became an officer, a change agent for good and today, an Angel,” he wrote.

Garivey’s post has since gone viral, a sign of how many people Abigail touched with her courageous story.