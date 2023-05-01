Illinois police: Multiple fatalities in I-55 pileup during dust storm
DIVERNON, Ill. (AP) — A windstorm in south-central Illinois kicked up clouds of dust Monday, causing numerous crashes, pileups and “multiple fatalities” on Interstate 55, police said.
The crashes happened late in the morning and involved from 40 to 60 passenger cars and multiple tractor-trailers, two of which caught fire, Illinois State Police Maj. Ryan Starrick said. The highway was shut down in both directions in Montgomery County, 75 miles north of St. Louis.
“The cause of the crashes is due to excessive winds blowing dirt from farm fields across the highway, leading to zero visibility,” Starrick said at a news conference.
He reported that there were “multiple fatalities” but did not give an exact number, saying that would be released later in the day.
He said more than 30 people were transported to hospitals with injuries following the crashes, which occurred in both the southbound and the northbound lanes.
Starrick said such blinding duststorms have happened before on Illinois roads “where unfortunately you have excessively high winds” that blow the topsoil from fields. Farmers are currently busy planting fields across Illinois and the Midwest region.
Starrick said I-55 would be closed until late morning or early afternoon Tuesday.
“Visibility in the area is reported to be low due to blowing dust,” Illinois State Police said earlier in a statement. “Traffic is urged to seek alternate routes.”
The Auburn Travel Center in Divernon was established as a reunification spot for travelers.
News release
“UNIT: ISP Troop 8
“LOCATION: Interstate 55 near Milepost 76, north of Farmersville, Montgomery County
“DATE and TIME: May 1, 2023 at approximately 10:55 a.m. (Central)
“BRIEF SYNOPSIS: Preliminary information indicates the following occurred: ISP Troops 6 and 8 responded to the above area for multiple crashes with injuries. Interstate 55 is currently shut down in both directions from milepost 63 to milepost 80. Visibility in the area is reported to be low due to blowing dust. Traffic is urged to seek alternate routes.
“At 10:55 a.m. (Central) there was a crash on northbound Interstate 55 at Milepost 76. At the same time, there were numerous crashes on southbound Interstate 55 at Milepost 76. Approximately 20 commercial motor vehicles and 40 to 60 passenger cars were involved. This includes two truck-tractor semi-trailers that caught fire as a result of the crashes.
“At this time, we have reports of more than 30 people being transported to the hospital and multiple fatalities. The cause of the crash is due to excessive winds blowing dirt from farm fields across the highway leading to zero visibility.
“This information is still preliminary and the ISP continues to investigate this crash. We will have more information at our next briefing at 4:30 p.m. (Central)”
Illinois State Police news release issued at 4:32 p.m. May 1, 2023