Laura Lynch, founding member of The Chicks, dies at 65 in Texas car crash

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A former member of the Dixie Chicks, now known as The Chicks, died Friday in a car crash in El Paso, Texas, according to media reports. She was 65 years old.

NPR said the Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed Lynch’s death in a statement.

The group was known for its country music. Lynch played bass and sang from 1989-1993.

According to NPR, Lynch was traveling eastbound on US 62 when her car, a 2016 Ford F-150, was hit head-on by another vehicle. She was pronounced deceased on the scene by a justice of the peace, NPR reported.

The other driver was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Chicks members Emily Strayer, Martie Maguire and Natalie Maines posted a tribute to Lynch on their Instagram channel, expressing shock and sadness at the news, NPR reported.

“Laura was a bright light. Her infectious energy and humor gave a spark to the early days of our band,” it said, “Our thoughts are with her family and loved ones at this sad time.”

The department of safety said the investigation is ongoing.

Lynch co-founded the group in 1989 with sisters Maguire and Strayer (née Erwin), and left the group after recording three albums in 1993, according to NPR. She was replaced by Maines. Lynch was initially the group’s bass player before she started singing.