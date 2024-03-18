Man accused of killing 3 family members in Pennsylvania facing charges in multiple states

The carjacked vehicle, left, and Andre Gordon, right. Gordon was arrested after an hours-long standoff with police, and was facing charges in Pennsylvania and New Jersey for the killings of three family members, including his 13-year-old sister. (Provided Photo/Middletown Township Police Department via CNN Newsource)

TRENTON, N.J. (WISH) — A suspect accused of fatally shooting three of his family members in their Philadelphia-area homes was taken into custody in New Jersey Saturday after evading law enforcement for hours, prompting a multi-state mobilization that included shutting down a parade and an amusement park along with shelter-in-place orders for those in the area.

Identified as 26-year-old Andre Gordon Jr., he was accused of killing his stepmother, teenage sister, and the mother of his children in shootings at two homes in eastern Pennsylvania’s Falls Township, according to the Bucks County District Attorney Jennifer Schorn. His children’s grandmother sustained injuries after being hit with a rifle, though she was suspected to recover.

The chaos caused by Gordon’s killing spree resulted in the cancellation of a St. Patrick’s Day parade and the closure of a Sesame Street-themed amusement park. Authorities in Bucks County issued a shelter-in-place order for several areas for several hours.

The Associated Press reported that Steve Wilson, police director for Trenton, New Jersey, says Gordon was arrested near a residence where officers had suspected he was barricaded.

Schorn stated that Gordon first broke into a home in Levittown, a Falls Township community, where he allegedly killed his 52-year-old stepmother and 13-year-old sister.

Three other people in the home, including a 14-year-old, managed to hide while Gordon searched for them. Gordon then proceeded to another residence in Levittown, where he fatally shot 25-year-old Taylor Daniel, the mother of his children.

After fleeing in a stolen vehicle and later carjacking another in a store parking lot, Gordon arrived at a residence in Trenton, AP said. By mid-afternoon, law enforcement had surrounded the property on a taped-off block, urging Gordon to surrender through a loudspeaker.

The suspect had apparently departed the premises before the police cordon was established, according to Wilson. Authorities stated they did not believe the suspect was armed at the time of his arrest.

Officials were unable to determine a motive for the attacks. Falls Township Police Chief Nelson Whitney mentioned at a news conference that although Gordon had a few minor run-ins with the law, they did not indicate any predisposition to such violence.

Gordon was believed to be homeless, but “had ties to addresses” in Trenton and Bucks County. The Associated Press reported that “it was unclear whether he had an attorney or anyone else who could comment on his behalf” for confirmation.