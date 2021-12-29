National

Man arrested in death of Illinois deputy, carjacking

MILL SHOALS, Ill. (AP) — Authorities say a person is in custody in connection with the shooting death of an eastern Illinois deputy and a carjacking in Missouri.

Indiana State Police spokesman Sgt. Todd Ringle said the person was arrested Wednesday afternoon in a home near Carlyle, Illinois, a Clinton County town about 45 miles east of St. Louis.

The Wayne County, Illinois, Sheriff’s Office says Deputy Sean Riley was shot early Wednesday when he responded to a motorist assist call on Interstate 64 in Mills Shoals.

Police said the person suspected of killing Riley later shot and carjacked someone at a convenience store in St. Peters, Missouri. The carjacking victim is expected to recover.

Mill Shoals is about a one-hour drive northwest of Evansville, Indiana.