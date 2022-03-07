National

Man forfeits $57,000 Pokemon card, gets prison for loan scam

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 17: Pokemon cards on sale at the Pokemon European International Championships at ExCel on November 17, 2017 in London, England. Thousands of competitors from around the world will attend the Pokémon TCG and Video Game Europe International Championships over three days, the first International Championships of the 2018 season. The competition will feature high Championship Point payouts and a prize pool value of up to $250,000. (Photo by John Keeble/Getty Images)

DUBLIN, Ga. (AP) — Authorities say a Georgia man has been sentenced to three years in federal prison for illegally obtaining a coronavirus relief loan and using more than $57,000 of it to buy a Pokemon card.

Acting U.S. Attorney David Estes said Monday that Vinath Oudomsine of Dublin, Georgia, agreed to forfeit the collectable trading card as part of his sentence.

The 31-year-old man pleaded guilty in October to a single count of wire fraud.

Prosecutors said Oudomsine submitted false information to the U.S. Small Business Administration last year in applying for a COVID-19 relief loan.

They say he received $85,000, and spent more than half on the Pokemon trading card.