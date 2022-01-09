National

Mom charged after body of Illinois boy is found in northwest Indiana

NORTH CHICAGO, Ill. (AP) — The mother of a missing Illinois boy has been charged with murder after the 6-year-old’s body was discovered near an abandoned house in northwestern Indiana.

Damari Perry of North Chicago was reported missing Wednesday. His body was found in Gary. Police were initially told that the boy was missing from Skokie, another Chicago suburb.

But that story turned out to be false. Lake County State’s Attorney Eric Rinehart says “hearts ache” over Damari’s death.

Jannie Perry was charged with first-degree murder and other crimes. She’s expected to appear in court Sunday. Two other family members also face charges.