Part of residence hall roof collapses at Brevard College; no injuries reported

Emergency crews on Jan. 16, 2022, were at Brevard College, where part of the roof over Jones Hall collapsed during the afternoon amid a winter snowstorm. (Photo Provided/WLOS)

BREVARD, North Carolina (WLOS) — Emergency crews were on scene at Brevard College where part of a residence hall roof collapsed Sunday afternoon during a snowstorm.

Officials told News 13 the roof of Jones Hall collapsed.

The building was occupied at the time but no injuries have been reported. All students were evacuated until a structural engineer could evaluate what caused the collapse.

Officials say normally Jones Hall houses around 80 students; however, only 50 students were inside the residence hall Sunday.

Heavy snowfall from late Saturday night through most of Sunday has impacted much of Western North Carolina and Upstate South Carolina, causing thousands of power outages and dangerous road conditions.