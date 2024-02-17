Patrick Mahomes, wife Brittany visit mass shooting victims in hospital

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany with a survivor of the Kansas City Super Bowl parade shooting at Children's Mercy Hospital in Kansas City, Missouri. (Provided Photos/Collin Rugg via X)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WISH) — The Kansas City community continues to reel after what police said was a disagreement led to gunfire during the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory parade, killing one person and injuring nearly two dozen others, is getting a lift from one of the city’s brightest stars.

According to media reports, Patrick Mahomes, the star quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs, visited children injured by the gunfire at the local children’s hospital.

Eight children were shot.

Radio DJ Elizabeth “Lisa” Lopez-Galvan was killed amid a hail of gunfire after a fight broke out.

Two juveniles have been taken into custody, according to Kansas City police.

Lopez-Galvan’s family issued a statement thanking the community for an outpouring of support, not only for Lopez-Galvan, but also for her other family members wounded in the shooting.

The family identified those shot as Lopez-Galvan’s cousins, two girls, ages 8 and 10. They were both shot in the legs, the television station said.

“While we are relieved by their progress, the emotional healing continues for all of us,” the family said in the statement. “The girls were celebrating with many family members when they were senselessly injured. We kindly ask that you continue to keep our family and the other families affected in your thoughts and prayers.”

The family also thanked the staff at Children’s Mercy Hospital, where the girls were being treated, and to Patrick and Brittany Mahomes “for their outpouring [of] care, love, and support,” according to a statement.

Pictures posted to social media showed the couple, smiling next to hospital beds where the girls were recovering.

A GoFundMe page, set up for the family, received two separate donations of $50,000 from someone identifying themselves as Taylor Swift.