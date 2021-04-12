National

Police report multiple victims in Tennessee school shooting

(Provided Photo/Knoxville (Tennessee) Police Department)
by: Associated Press
Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Police say multiple people including an officer were shot Monday at a high school in the east Tennessee city of Knoxville.

The Knoxville Police Department tweeted that authorities were on the scene of the shooting at Austin-East Magnet High School. The online posting said a Knoxville Police Department officer was reported among the victims.

Police urged people to avoid the area. Details remained sketchy and news outlets showed numerous police and emergency vehicles at the scene.

© 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Elkhart company acquires SeaDek

News /

William, Harry remember Prince Philip’s wit, service to UK

International /

Brothers Ron and Clint Howard have memoir coming in October

Entertainment /

Luke Bryan tests positive for COVID, sidelined from ‘Idol’

Entertainment /


 
Copyright 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.