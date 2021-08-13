National

Shooting at Albuquerque school wounds 1; suspect detained

Washington Middle School in Albuquerque, New Mexico, is shown in April 2019. (Photo Provided/Google Street View)
by: Associated Press
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico authorities are investigating a shooting that injured one person at a middle school near downtown Albuquerque.

Police tweeted Friday that a suspect was taken into custody and there was no longer a threat at Washington Middle School or to the public.

The shooting happened on school grounds but authorities did not immediately provide any details about the condition of the person who was taken to the hospital or what may have prompted the shooting.

The school was locked down and parents were asked to pick up their children. Some parents gathered outside had indicated that there may have been an altercation between students.

