Star called Betelgeuse dims; some suggest supernova ahead

The red giant star called Betelgeuse has been rapidly dimming since October. The star used to be the ninth-brightest object people could see from Earth, but Betelgeuse is now more than two times fainter than usual.

Scientists believe that could be a prelude to its explosion turning the star into a supernova, but it’s anyone’s guess when that could happen. Some scientists believe that explosion could be more than 200,000 years away. If that happens, Earth will get a spectacular show in the sky, but the explosion will not pose any danger to life on earth.

Other scientists believe the dimming is just a phase, and no supernova is in the making.

