Trump charged in 2020 Georgia election investigation

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Former President Donald Trump, and 18 of his allies, were indicted on Monday.

The Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis unsealed the 98-page indictment in Georgia. Trump and his associates face felony racketeering and numerous conspiracy charges over their efforts to overturn the 2020 election results.

The defendants are named in a 41-count indictment, which details dozens of acts by Trump and his allies to undo his election defeat, including a phone conversation between Trump and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in Jan. 2021.

On the call, the then president suggested that Raffensperger could “find 11,780 votes.”

The indictment also outlines the harassment of a state election worker, an attempt to persuade Georgia lawmakers to appoint new electoral college electors.

Some other big names in the indictment are Trump’s former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and lawyers Rudy Giuliani and John Eastman. The district attorney in the case says she plans to try all 19 defendants together.

Republicans are also reacting to the charges.

“Two things were certain about all of this stuff, it felt so coordinated, right, but it also felt sloppy. And to me, that’s a bad recipe for somebody that’s, that’s in this position,” Geoff Duncan, former Lt. Governor of Georgia, told CNN.

There’s no set timeline for the trial yet. The DA’s office plans to submit a proposed scheduling order this week to secure a trial date within the next six months.

In addition to this indictment, the former president faces three other legal proceedings in Florida, Manhattan, and Washington at the state and federal levels.