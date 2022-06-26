National

Virginia police are investigating vandalism of a pregnancy center following the Supreme Court decision on Roe v. Wade

(CNN) — Police are investigating the vandalism of a pregnancy center in Virginia following the US Supreme Court ruling Friday that overturned Roe v. Wade, they said.

Lynchburg police responded to a property damage call at the Blue Ridge Pregnancy Center on Saturday morning, where officers found graffiti spray painted on the building and multiple broken windows, the department said in a news release.

The words, “If abortion ain’t safe you ain’t safe,” were found spray painted in red near the entrance of the center, photos from the police department show.

“Security camera footage shows four masked individuals committing the acts,” the police release states. The investigation into the incident is ongoing, police said.

The acts were discovered a day after the Supreme Court’s decision eliminated the federal constitutional right to an abortion. The impact of the historic ruling was felt immediately, with at least 10 states effectively banning abortion as of Saturday night.

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin said in his reaction to the ruling on Friday that he would push for a new 15-week abortion ban in his state, a change from the state’s current law allowing abortions in the first and second trimesters.

The Republican governor, who was elected last year and has been viewed as a model for other GOP candidates to follow, said he opposes abortion, but cast 15 weeks as a compromise in a meeting with The Washington Post on Friday, saying he wanted to find “a place we can come together.”

On Friday, the Blue Ridge Pregnancy Center shared support for the Supreme Court decision on Facebook, writing: “Rejoicing with an overwhelmed heart of gratitude for the life affirming decisions that were made today.”

Opened in 1999, the center is “dedicated to helping men and women faced with an unplanned pregnancy,” according to their website, and does not provide abortions or refer for abortions.

The center has taken to Facebook to ask for support following the incident Saturday, saying in a post, “if you are available to give financial support for additional security, and lots of prayers, we would greatly appreciate you.”

CNN has reached out to Blue Ridge Pregnancy Center for comment but did not immediately hear back.

Youngkin responded to the vandalism incident on Twitter, stating, “There is no room for this in Virginia, breaking the law is unacceptable.” He added that state police are ready to assist in the investigation.

Lynchburg is located around 113 miles west of Richmond.