NBA All-Star Weekend to Kick off With Gospel Celebration

When NBA All-Star Weekend tips off in Indianapolis on February 15th, one of the first events will be a gospel celebration at the Madam Walker Legacy Center.

For the last seventeen years, Tomeka Holyfield, the CEO of the HAG-Helpppp Agency Group, has produced the All-Star Gospel Celebration for the NBA. Since being selected by the NBA All-Star Entertainment Division to produce an inspiration event for NBA All-Star Weekend.

The gospel celebration will feature gospel singers, awards and recognition for local celebrities and civic leaders, and entertainment.

Holyfield says there are unique challenges being a Black woman-owned production company in a male-dominated industry.“It was a hard journey.” But, she says it’s worth all of the hard work, and now her company also hosts events during the Oscars, MLB All-Star Week, and more.

In addition to producing events, the HAG-Helpppp Agency Group creates “one-of-a-kind platforms of inspirational stories” for organizations nationwide.

When asked what advice she would give budding entrepreneurs, Holyfield says it is important not to wait for others to hand you opportunities and offers but instead to go out and grab them. “You owe yourself,” she says. In addition, she says it is important to leave your ego behind and not let past mistakes define you or your business.