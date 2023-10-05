Celebrity chef Paul Wahlberg joins Zionsville family for Light for Levi fundraising event

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — The Light For Levi Foundation is starting a two-day fundraiser on Thursday evening with a special dinner and a famous chef, Paul Wahlberg, is there to help.

Wahlberg says he’s been supporting this cause for two years now because he thinks it’s really important. This event is a big step in spreading the word about brain injuries.

Founded by Megan and Scott Chisholm, the Light for Levi Foundation aims to raise awareness and assist families with children impacted by brain injuries.

The Chisholms started the foundation following a near-tragic accident in 2020. Their two-year-old twins, Laney and Levi, fell into a pool. Laney made a full recovery, while Levi suffered severe brain damage but continues to make progress.

The fundraising efforts start with a ‘Welcome Reception Dinner’ at Wahlburgers in Carmel. Wahlburgers is the burger chain owned by Chef Wahlberg and his brothers, actors Donnie and Mark. Tickets for the event are priced at $50 and people under 21 can get in for free.

On Friday, the foundation is hosting its third annual golf outing at the Eagle Creek Golf Club in Indianapolis. Online registration for the tournament is still open to those looking for a way to join in or donate to the foundation.