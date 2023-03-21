Principal on leave over claims of verbal misconduct, protocols failure

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Families of students at North Central High School and its staff were informed Monday night that the principal’s leave of absence will be longer than first thought.

Evans “Bryant” Branigan III was put on leave earlier this month, the Washington Township Schools district says.

The district says it’s investigating allegations of “verbal misconduct” and “failure to implement District protocols regarding a student discipline matter.”

He was put on paid administrative leave during the investigation “with outside counsel,” the district says, declining to provide any more information due to legal requirements until the probe is completed.

Branigan became principal in January 2012. In 2008, the school board had elevated Branigan to the post of associate principal in preparation for the top job. He is scheduled to retire at the end of the school year, and the district has begun interviews for a new principal. A new leader was expected to be named by the end of the school year.

Brian Davis, the current associate principal, is serving as North Central’s administrator during Branigan’s leave.

The school board on Wednesday is expected to name an interim principal for the school of 3,600 students in grades 9-12.