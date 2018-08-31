NHRA back for weekend full of fast cars and big championship implications

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Get ready for a huge weekend of racing. Qualifying has been underway since Wednesday and things are really set to getting going over at the track the next the few days with some of the top drivers on the track over the weekend.

In the NHRA, this weekend is known as the biggest weekend in drag racing. The stakes will be high with an increased amount of points in play as teams battle for the final top 10 spots in the Mello Yello countdown to the championship playoffs.

There are special events taking place throughout the weekend. The midway opens at 8 a.m. and that’s when Sportsman eliminations begin. The top alcohol qualifying session will happen at 1 p.m. and those drivers really go fast, hitting speed upwards of 225 miles per hour.

For those who have never experienced drag racing before The NHRA: Mello Yello is more than enough reason to come down and see one of the biggest weekends of the year for the association.

