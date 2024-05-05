Here’s the lineup for inaugural season of Hendricks Live! performing arts center

PLAINFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — After its grand opening gala Thursday night, Hendricks Live! performing arts center announced 11 additional shows for its inaugural season.

The center opened in March along U.S. 40 at 200 W. Main St. The theater has a seating capacity of 600.

The building in Plainfield’s historic downtown had been slated to cost $27 million.

Here’s the complete schedule so far for 2024: