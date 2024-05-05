Here’s the lineup for inaugural season of Hendricks Live! performing arts center
PLAINFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — After its grand opening gala Thursday night, Hendricks Live! performing arts center announced 11 additional shows for its inaugural season.
The center opened in March along U.S. 40 at 200 W. Main St. The theater has a seating capacity of 600.
The building in Plainfield’s historic downtown had been slated to cost $27 million.
Here’s the complete schedule so far for 2024:
- May 4: The Breakers, a Tom Petty tribute.
- May 5: The Story Pirates.
- May 9: Stanley Clarke Band.
- May 12: Britnee Kellogg and Presley & Taylor.
- May 31: Sebastian Bach.
- June 1: Hotel California, an Eagles tribute.
- June 13: Morgan James.
- June 22: Mo Sabri.
- June 23: Robert Glasper.
- June 26: Christopher Cross.
- June 27: Voctave.
- July 13: Sandi Patty.
- July 29: Lisa Loeb.
- Aug. 16: Jimmie Vaughan & The Tilt-A-Whirl Band.
- Aug. 18: Dave Mason’s Traffic Jam.
- Aug. 31: Vegas McGraw.
- Sept. 7: Comedy Night featuring Ben Bailey, Lee Hardin and John Bush.
- Sept. 18: Crash Test Dummies.
- Oct. 2: The Boxmasters.
- Oct. 9: Joan Osborne & Joshua Radin.
- Oct. 26: Dave Matthews Tribute Band.
- Nov. 8: The Springsteen Experience, a Bruce Springsteen tribute.
- Nov. 9: Dar Williams.
- Nov. 16: Comedy Night featuring Jon Reep.
News at your fingertips! Stay informed with Indiana, Local, and National News straight to your inbox.