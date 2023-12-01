North Carolina man dies in high-speed Randolph County crash

WINCHESTER, Ind. (WISH) — State police are investigating a Randolph County crash that claimed the life of a 44-year-old man Wednesday night.

Around 11:30 p.m., police responded to a single-vehicle crash on County Road 300 W. north of State Road 32.

Preliminary investigation revealed that a maroon 1997 Lincoln Mark VIII was traveling northbound on County Road 300 W and crossed over State Road 32 at a high rate of speed, according to a news release Thursday.

After crossing State Road 32, the driver lost control and ran off the road, went through a fence, and then into a pasture, causing the car to roll.

The driver, Jason Beckley, of North Carolina, was ejected from his vehicle and died at the scene.

Investigators say Beckley was not wearing a seatbelt during the crash.