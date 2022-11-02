News

OnyxFest theater festival to tell stories of Black playwrights

It’s Indiana’s first and only theater festival dedicated to the stories of Black playwrights and it’s called OnyxFest.

It’s being held for seven days in November and features ten plays.

Two of the people involved in OnyxFest joined us Wednesday on “All Indiana” to share what you can expect from the festival.

Charla Booth is the playwright of “Majesties” and Deborah Farrell is the director of “A Noise in the Attic.”

Onyxfest kicks off on Tuesday, November 3 and runs through Sunday, November 6 at the IndyFringe Basile Theatre. Then again from Thursday, November 10 through Saturday, Nov, 12 at the IUPUI Campus Center Theatre.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.