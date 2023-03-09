Parent mistakenly puts gun in child’s backpack, gun taken to local school

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A parent of a Mary Castle Elementary school student accidently left a gun in their child’s backpack this week, according to a statement from the Metropolitan School District of Lawrence Township.

The district says a parent placed a personal firearm in their child’s backpack after they were unable to take the weapon inside another facility on Monday. The child took the backpack, and the gun to school on Tuesday without knowing it.

The district says this caused a “student and staff safety issue.” A spokesperson says the district is utilizing both legal recourse and social services to address the issue.

Here is the full statement from the school district: