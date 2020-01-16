Top Video

Pet Pals TV: Hendricks County Humane Society’s Dogtona

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Each and every week, Pet Pals TV shares a fun, exciting and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population.

This time Susan Hobbs from Pets Pals TV stopped by with her guest Cameron Johnson from the Hendricks County Humane.

They discussed the organization’s 18th annual Dogtona.

Dogtona is a fun event for dogs, their owners and any animal lover.

The event, which helps promote to promote the adoption of dogs in area shelters, is set for Saturday, Jan. 18 from 10 a.m.- 3 p.m.

To learn more about Dogtona, click here.

To watch the entire segment, click on the video.

