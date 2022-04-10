Politics

‘All INdiana Politics’: Sen. Todd Young calls for Putin to be tried for war crimes

by: Staff Reports
Posted:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On the latest “All INdiana Politics,” Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson becomes the first Black woman on the Supreme Court.

Plus Sen. Todd Young is calling for Russian President Vladimir Putin to be tried for war crimes.

This week, we’ve watched horrific images emerge from Ukraine, including evidence Russian soldiers were torturing and executing citizens.

Young calls the atrocities “almost unspeakable” and tells our All INdiana Politics team they are the embodiment of pure evil.

That’s all on “All INdiana Politics,” only on WISH-TV.

Also, find WISH-TV’s new “All INdiana Politics” podcast, a part of the All Indiana Podcast Network, at wishtv.com.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Macron challenged by far right as French vote for president

International /

US official: Russia appoints new Ukraine war commander

International /

Bad news for banks: Rates are rising fast

Business /

Banks are making big money off of Russian debt

Business /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.