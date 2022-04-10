Politics

‘All INdiana Politics’: Sen. Todd Young calls for Putin to be tried for war crimes

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On the latest “All INdiana Politics,” Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson becomes the first Black woman on the Supreme Court.

Plus Sen. Todd Young is calling for Russian President Vladimir Putin to be tried for war crimes.

This week, we’ve watched horrific images emerge from Ukraine, including evidence Russian soldiers were torturing and executing citizens.

Young calls the atrocities “almost unspeakable” and tells our All INdiana Politics team they are the embodiment of pure evil.

