Army veteran in Vietnam War receives Purple Heart from Sen. Young

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — U.S. Sen. Todd Young, a Republican serving Indiana, on Monday presented a Purple Heart medal to Army veteran Reginald Staley.

The presentation came during Academy Day, an informational session for high school students interested in enrolling at one of the nation’s service academies, at the Indiana National Guard Armory, 9920 E. 59th St.

Staley told News 8, “I was wounded during a mortuary attack on my left side, back, chest, arms, and I was treated by the Italian medics and stuff like that. Then the next thing I knew they sent me to a med hospital and then somebody came — I don’t even know who it was — and I was sleeping and I woke up and there was a Purple Heart next to my pillow.”

Staley now has a Purple Heart, an Army Commendation Medal and other awards for his service in the Vietnam War.