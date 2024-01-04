Artist picked to paint picture of Gov. Holcomb

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb on Nov. 9, 2023, speaks at the launch of the Lexus TX at the Toyota of Indiana plant in Princeton, Indiana. (Provided Photo/Governor Eric Holcomb via Facebook)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana State Museum and Historic Sites officials just announced they have a winner to continue its 150-year legacy.

Museum officials named Russell Recchion to paint a special picture of Gov. Eric Holcomb. Recchion was picked from a group of 31 artists with ties to Indiana.

Recchion has been a painter for more than 30 years, and he’s part of the Oil Painters of America group. He learned about painting at the Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Art. He used to have an art studio in Avon, and he still takes part in the Hoosier Salon exhibition.

Recchion will start working on the governor’s picture, and Hoosiers will get to see it later this year. He said, “It is the highest honor for me to be selected to paint the official portrait of Gov. Eric Holcomb. I am proud to play such an important part in continuing this great tradition for the state of Indiana, where my wife and I lived and worked for years and where our twin sons were born.”

Susannah Koerber, who is in charge of choosing the artwork for the museum, also thinks it’s a great pick. “We are excited that Gov. Holcomb’s portrait will reflect Russell’s experience, good pictures, and love for Indiana,” Korber said.

The museum always makes sure there’s a picture of the governor at the end of their time in the office, and they use private money to pay for it.

Recchion now joins other famous painters in making history, including T.C. Steele, Wayman Adams, Marie Goth, and Mark Dillman, who painted the last governor’s picture, Mike Pence in 2017.