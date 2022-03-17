Politics

Cuomo says he is open to running again, despite resignation

In this image taken from video provided by Office of the NY Governor, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo makes a statement on a pre-recorded video released, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, in New York. An investigation into New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has found that he sexually harassed multiple current and former state government employees. State Attorney General Letitia James announced the findings Tuesday. (Office of the NY Governor via AP )

NEW YORK (AP) — Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is dangling the possibility he may run for his former job just six months after he resigned amid sexual harassment allegations.

Cuomo gave a campaign-style speech Thursday to a friendly audience of about 100 people in the Bronx.

Asked afterward if he would run for office, Cuomo told reporters he is “open to all options.”

He wouldn’t say whether he was thinking about challenging Gov. Kathy Hochul, his former lieutenant governor and successor.

But he ripped the state’s current governance during his speech and said there’s enough time to get on the ballot in the general election.