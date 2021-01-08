Politics

FBI offers reward for info after pipe bombs left at RNC, DNC headquarters

(Provided Photo/FBI)
by: Staff Reports
WASHINGTON (WISH) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation is seeking tips after suspected pipe bombs were left at the headquarters of the Republican National Committee and the Democratic National Committee.

The suspected pipe bombs were left during the pro-Trump riots in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 6.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information in the case.

Tips can be sent online here or by calling 800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324).

You may also contact your local FBI office, American Embassy or Consulate.

