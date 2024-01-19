Holcomb to visit Ontario for economic development trip

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb and Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau shake hands on March 27, 2018, in Ottawa, Canada. (Provided Phioto/Gov. Eric Holcomb via Facebook)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana’s Republican governor will visit Canada next week for his second economic development trip to the nation to the north, his office announced Thursday.

Gov. Eric Holcomb and a delegation from the state government’s Indiana Economic Development Corp. will meet with Canadian government, business and industry leaders in sectors including energy, advanced manufacturing and life sciences, the governor’s office said in a news release. Those leaders will include Ontario Premier Doug Ford.

The release notes more than 78 Canada-owned corporations and small businesses operate in Indiana, and 41% of them are based in Ontario. Meanwhile, Ontario has 28 Indiana businesses.

During Holcomb’s last trip to Canada in 2018, he met with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.