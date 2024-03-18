Holcomb vetoes Indiana lawmakers’ definition of ‘antisemitism’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Gov. Eric Holcomb on Monday vetoed Indiana lawmakers’ attempt to define “antisemitism.”

House Enrolled Act 1002 would have codified into state law the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s (IHRA’s) working definition of antisemitism, last updated in 2016, and classify antisemitism as a form of religious discrimination. The bill also would have prohibited religious discrimination in educational settings.

This year’s legislative session ended Friday.

Holcomb, in a statement issued Monday afternoon, wrote that he applauded the lawmakers’ efforts to address and define antisemitism, but could not agree with the bill lawmakers approved.

The original version of House Bill 1002 directly referenced IHRA’s list of 11 examples of antisemitism, which include holding Israel to a double standard and calling the existence of the state of Israel a racist endeavor. That led to concerns over the ability to debate Israeli government policies, particularly vis a vis Israel’s ongoing war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip. The final version of the bill still directly referenced IHRA’s definition but did not mention IHRA’s examples of antisemitism.

The Republican governor said in the statement, “The language that emerged in the final days of the legislative session fails to incorporate the entire International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) definition and its important contemporary examples. Additionally, the confusing language included in the bill could be read to exclude those examples therefore I must veto HEA 1002. However, I also refuse to leave a void as to Indiana’s stance on antisemitism. That is why I am happy to share I have also signed a proclamation reiterating that Indiana condemns all forms of antisemitism and ensures we join numerous states and countries by supporting the entire IHRA definition with its inextricable examples.”

Statements

“From day one, we’ve remained committed to working with Indiana’s Jewish community to craft legislation to ensure antisemitism has no place on our college campuses or K-12 classrooms. As the compromised bill continued to be scrutinized after passage, we recognized that more clarity is needed. I understand the governor’s action and support his proclamation recognizing the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s working definition and examples of antisemitism, which were included in the House-passed version of the bill. He made a strong statement in declaring Indiana’s support for our Jewish brothers and sisters. I want to thank Representative Jeter for his leadership on this important issue as well as the steadfast support shown by the House Republican caucus.” House Speaker Todd Huston, a Republican from Fishers