‘I’m going to finish strong here:’ Bucshon explains decision to leave Congress

UNITED STATES - JANUARY 19: Rep. Larry Bucshon, R-Ind., attends a news conference with members of the GOP Doctors Caucus after a meeting of the House Republican Conference in the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, January 19, 2022. Bucshon announced his retirement from his position on Jan. 8, 2024. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Congressman Larry Bucshon said to expect work on health care prices and reimbursement rates in his final term.

The Indiana Republican this week announced he is leaving Congress after 14 years in the U.S. House. In an interview with News 8 for “All INdiana Politics,” Bucshon said he believes he has served long enough and it’s time to return to the private sector.

Bucshon was a heart surgeon before he ran for Congress. He said he does not plan to return to that job because he has not practiced medicine in the 14 years he has been in Congress and he is at the age when most cardiac surgeons retire anyway. He said he plans to do something related to health care policy, though he does not yet know what.

“I hope to find a position. You never know, something in health care, something government-centric,” he said. “I’m going to be open to possibilities.”

Bucshon’s announcement means Indiana now has four open House seats in the 2024 cycle, all currently held by Republicans. Congressman Greg Pence announced his retirement one day after Bucshon. Congresswoman Victoria Spartz said she would not run again last year, though she has since said she might reconsider. Congressman Jim Banks is leaving his seat to run for the Senate.

Bucshon said his favorite part about his time in Congress is helping constituents connect with needed government services or resolving issues they had with those services. He said in his remaining time in office, he plans to focus on health care price transparency and Medicare reimbursement rates. He said raising those rates will incentivize doctors to practice in rural areas and underserved urban areas.

Bucshon said he will not endorse anyone in the Republican primary to succeed him. He said he would rather leave that decision up to voters. Bucshon said he will support the Republican nominee for his seat in the November general election.

